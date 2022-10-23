Auto

Interiors of Force Gurkha's five-door version leaked prior to launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 23, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

The five-door Force Gurkha will flaunt a side-mounted air snorkel. Representative image (Photo credit: Force Motors)

Ahead of its launch in India, the interiors of the upcoming five-door version of the Force Gurkha have been leaked online. The SUV will be offered in multiple seating layouts. The off-roader will retain the overall design language from its three-door sibling and should likely be powered by the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine. It is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Gurkha is an off-road-biased lifestyle offering from Force Motors. The SUV looks modern in its latest avatar and is equipped with a capable four-wheel-drive system, along with mechanical differential locks for the front and rear axles.

To expand the vehicle's reach, the homegrown automaker is gearing up to launch a five-door variant with an extended wheelbase. It will surely be a game-changing model.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt rugged-looking bumpers and round headlight units

Force Gurkha five-door variant will have a boxy design language and will feature a muscular clamshell bonnet, round halogen headlights with LED DRLs, rugged-looking bumpers, and a large grille with "Gurkha" lettering. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, a roof-mounted luggage carrier, a side-mounted air snorkel, and designer wheels. Vertically-stacked taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear.

Information It will be backed by a 2.6-liter, diesel engine

The Gurkha five-door version will retain the 2.6-liter, Mercedes-sourced diesel engine (89.8hp/250Nm) from the three-door variant. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an all-wheel-drive system and mechanical differential locks at both the front and rear axles.

Interiors It will be available with multiple seating layouts

The five-door Gurkha will come with multiple seating layouts, including either a bench seat or two captain seats for the second row, along with opposite-facing jump seats or two captain seats for the third row. The SUV will feature power windows, manual AC, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information How much will it cost?

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Gurkha five-door variant will be announced by Force Motors at its launch event. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over its three-door sibling, which costs Rs. 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).