Interiors of Force Gurkha's five-door version leaked prior to launch
Ahead of its launch in India, the interiors of the upcoming five-door version of the Force Gurkha have been leaked online. The SUV will be offered in multiple seating layouts. The off-roader will retain the overall design language from its three-door sibling and should likely be powered by the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-liter diesel engine. It is expected to be launched in the coming months.
- The Gurkha is an off-road-biased lifestyle offering from Force Motors. The SUV looks modern in its latest avatar and is equipped with a capable four-wheel-drive system, along with mechanical differential locks for the front and rear axles.
- To expand the vehicle's reach, the homegrown automaker is gearing up to launch a five-door variant with an extended wheelbase. It will surely be a game-changing model.
Force Gurkha five-door variant will have a boxy design language and will feature a muscular clamshell bonnet, round halogen headlights with LED DRLs, rugged-looking bumpers, and a large grille with "Gurkha" lettering. The SUV will be flanked on the sides by ORVMs, a roof-mounted luggage carrier, a side-mounted air snorkel, and designer wheels. Vertically-stacked taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear.
The Gurkha five-door version will retain the 2.6-liter, Mercedes-sourced diesel engine (89.8hp/250Nm) from the three-door variant. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an all-wheel-drive system and mechanical differential locks at both the front and rear axles.
The five-door Gurkha will come with multiple seating layouts, including either a bench seat or two captain seats for the second row, along with opposite-facing jump seats or two captain seats for the third row. The SUV will feature power windows, manual AC, fabric upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.
In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Gurkha five-door variant will be announced by Force Motors at its launch event. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over its three-door sibling, which costs Rs. 14.75 lakh (ex-showroom).