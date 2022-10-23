Auto

Porsche 911 GT3 RS gets 'Tribute to Carrera RS Package'

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 23, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package enrolls customers in an NFT program (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar maker Porsche has taken the wraps off a special "Tribute to Carrera RS Package" for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS in the US market. The package includes unique cosmetic upgrades and accessories. The special coupe flaunts a white paint scheme with Python Green accents on the lower portion of the body and magnesium wheels. It is powered by a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the name suggests, the "Tribute to Carrera RS Package" pays homage to the iconic 911 Carrera RS 2.7 model.

Porsche has included unique styling elements for both the exterior and interior, along with several accessories for this special upgrade package.

The German marque is also offering a package-specific "Porsche Design" watch, a pair of 1:43 scale model cars, and an NFT program.

Exteriors The supercar flaunts forged magnesium wheels and a large wing

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS with the "Tribute to Carrera RS Package" flaunts a carbon fiber bonnet with air scoops, oval-shaped LED headlights with DRLs, a front air splitter, and a wide air dam. The coupe is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with air vents, and forged magnesium wheels. Connected LED taillights and a large rear wing grace the rear.

Information It draws power from a 518hp, 4.0-liter engine

The supercar, however, remains mechanically unaltered. It is powered by the same 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine that is mated to a 7-speed "PDK" dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The mill generates 518hp of maximum power and 465Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The coupe features premium leather upholstery with Python Green stitching

On the inside, the special package adds premium leather upholstery with contrasting Python Green stitching on the racing-type bucket seats and door trims. It features a driver-centric dashboard, automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is taken care of by multiple airbags and a steel rollover bar.

Information How much does the special package cost?

The "Tribute to Carrera RS Package" for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is exclusively available in the US market. It bumps up the price of the supercar to $312,550 (approximately Rs. 2.58 crore), excluding a $1,450 (around Rs. 1.2 lakh) delivery, processing, and handling fee.