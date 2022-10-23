Volkswagen Taigun gets 45,000 bookings in 1 year: Check features
Volkswagen has accumulated 45,000 bookings for the Taigun in India within the span of a year. It competes in the mid-size SUV segment on our shores. The Taigun is the first vehicle under the brand's India 2.0 strategy and is considered a replacement for the legendary Polo model. The car is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI.
- The Taigun paved the way for Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy. It was the first car to be underpinned by the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.
- The SUV recently proved its mettle by achieving a 5-star rating in the Global-NCAP's updated crash test, making it one of the safest cars on our shores.
- The German marque has also revealed an Anniversary Edition for the vehicle.
Volkswagen Taigun has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.
The Taigun is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that develops 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO mill that produces 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.
On the inside, the Taigun has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and electronic stability control.
In India, the Volkswagen Taigun will set you back by Rs. 11.56 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Comfortline variant and Rs. 18.71 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI GT Plus trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).