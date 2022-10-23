Auto

Volkswagen Taigun gets 45,000 bookings in 1 year: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 23, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Taigun rolls on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has accumulated 45,000 bookings for the Taigun in India within the span of a year. It competes in the mid-size SUV segment on our shores. The Taigun is the first vehicle under the brand's India 2.0 strategy and is considered a replacement for the legendary Polo model. The car is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter TSI and a 1.5-liter TSI.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Taigun paved the way for Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy. It was the first car to be underpinned by the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform.

The SUV recently proved its mettle by achieving a 5-star rating in the Global-NCAP's updated crash test, making it one of the safest cars on our shores.

The German marque has also revealed an Anniversary Edition for the vehicle.

Exteriors The SUV sports full-width LED taillight and 17-inch alloy wheels

Volkswagen Taigun has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. A full-width LED taillight and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Information It is offered with two powertrain options

The Taigun is backed by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that develops 113.4hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO mill that produces 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox.

Interiors It features an electric sunroof and a digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the Taigun has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and electronic stability control.

Information Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

In India, the Volkswagen Taigun will set you back by Rs. 11.56 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Comfortline variant and Rs. 18.71 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI GT Plus trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).