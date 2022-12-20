Auto

Maruti to showcase its first EV at Auto Expo 2023

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 20, 2022

The all-wheel-drive configuration of the YY8 electric SUV may or may not be offered in the Indian market (Photo credit: Autocar)

Maruti Suzuki is all set for the world premiere of an all-electric SUV concept at the Auto Expo 2023. It will preview the automaker's first EV for India (codenamed YY8), which could launch here by early 2025. According to the reports, the YY8 will be co-developed with Toyota, for both the domestic and international markets. It will be manufactured in the company's Gujarat plant.

Why does this story matter?

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has been notably sluggish in the rapidly growing EV market.

While automakers like Tata Motors have already seized 84% of the segment, Maruti Suzuki is yet to introduce an electric vehicle in India.

The brand's EV concept will be of special significance. It will mark the beginning of the company's EV journey and indicate its future plans.

The YY8 will be launched in India and international markets

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming EV concept will preview the brand's first all-electric SUV model codenamed as YY8. The launch of this vehicle is scheduled for January or February 2025. It will be marketed to consumers in both domestic and foreign regions. The Maruti YY8 midsize SUV will be jointly developed with Toyota, and 50% of its production will be sold overseas.

It is anticipated to match CRETA's size

Maruti Suzuki's YY8 will flaunt a futuristic design language, entirely distinct from the brand's current ICE vehicles. It might benefit from a lengthy wheelbase and short overhangs with wheels pushed to edges, which would allow room for a spacious cabin and a sizable battery back. The EV could measure over 4.2 meters in length (nearly the size of CRETA), with a wheelbase of 2,700mm.

YY8 will arrive in TWD and AWD configurations

The YY8 will be made available in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. It may be offered with 48kWh and 59kWh battery units, which are anticipated to have a range of around 400km and 500km, respectively. The EV's power output is expected to be between 138-170hp. Maruti Suzuki has signed a deal with BYD, a Chinese EV maker, for LFP blade cell batteries for the YY8.

The electric SUV may start around Rs. 13 lakh

Maruti Suzuki may bring the YY8 electric SUV by early 2025. It is said to cost between Rs. 13 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh. There will also be a Toyota counterpart of this EV which could hit the Indian market in 2025 itself.