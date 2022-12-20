Ford GT Mk IV debuts as super-exclusive, track-only 800hp car
US-based carmaker Ford has finally pulled the plug on their flagship supercar. The swansong is the 2023 GT Mk IV. The special edition supercar is hand-built at the Multimatic facility in Markham, Ontario, and is limited to just 67 units globally. Based on the GT LM Edition model, the track-only coupe has a starting price of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore).
Why does this story matter?
- The Ford GT has been an iconic supercar for the brand since its debut in 1965 at Le Mans. The 2023 GT Mk IV is the last track-only GT designed by the company.
- Even if you have the money to buy the car, you may not get one because Ford will hand-pick each of the 67 clients for the limited units of the supercar.
The supercar flaunts a large wing
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV has a muscular bonnet with functional air vents, a longer wheelbase, a carbon fiber long tail body, stretched chassis, and aggressive aero splitters at the front. It also gets a roof-mounted air scoop, flared wheel arches, and lightweight wheels with aerodynamic covers. The rear end is graced by a large wing, a diffuser, and LED taillights.
It drives power from a twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine
For the 2023 GT Mk IV, the carmaker has increased the displacement of the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine of the standard model. The setup is said to generate more than 800hp and is mated to a proper racing gearbox.
The coupe gets bucket seats and roll cage
On the inside, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV gets a sporty two-seater cabin designed according to Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) safety norms. The track-only coupe features a carbon fiber trimmed dashboard, center console, racing-type bucket seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a racing telemetry cluster. FIA-approved roll cage and a six-point harness ensure passengers' safety.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV: Pricing and availability
In the US market, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, which is limited to only 67 units, can be grabbed at a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The clients will get deliveries by late 2023.