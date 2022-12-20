Auto

Ford GT Mk IV debuts as super-exclusive, track-only 800hp car

Ford GT Mk IV debuts as super-exclusive, track-only 800hp car

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 20, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

2023 Ford GT Mk IV gets longer wheelbase, stretched chasis (Photo credit: Ford)

US-based carmaker Ford has finally pulled the plug on their flagship supercar. The swansong is the 2023 GT Mk IV. The special edition supercar is hand-built at the Multimatic facility in Markham, Ontario, and is limited to just 67 units globally. Based on the GT LM Edition model, the track-only coupe has a starting price of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore).

Why does this story matter?

The Ford GT has been an iconic supercar for the brand since its debut in 1965 at Le Mans. The 2023 GT Mk IV is the last track-only GT designed by the company.

Even if you have the money to buy the car, you may not get one because Ford will hand-pick each of the 67 clients for the limited units of the supercar.

The supercar flaunts a large wing

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV has a muscular bonnet with functional air vents, a longer wheelbase, a carbon fiber long tail body, stretched chassis, and aggressive aero splitters at the front. It also gets a roof-mounted air scoop, flared wheel arches, and lightweight wheels with aerodynamic covers. The rear end is graced by a large wing, a diffuser, and LED taillights.

It drives power from a twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine

For the 2023 GT Mk IV, the carmaker has increased the displacement of the 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 EcoBoost engine of the standard model. The setup is said to generate more than 800hp and is mated to a proper racing gearbox.

The coupe gets bucket seats and roll cage

On the inside, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV gets a sporty two-seater cabin designed according to Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) safety norms. The track-only coupe features a carbon fiber trimmed dashboard, center console, racing-type bucket seats, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a racing telemetry cluster. FIA-approved roll cage and a six-point harness ensure passengers' safety.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV: Pricing and availability

In the US market, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV, which is limited to only 67 units, can be grabbed at a starting price tag of $1.7 million (approximately Rs. 14 crore). The clients will get deliveries by late 2023.