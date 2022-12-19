Auto

Maruti, Hyundai, and others may axe popular cars in 2023

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 19, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Several top carmakers including Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, and Honda may have to axe their popular offerings due to the upcoming emission norms. At least 17 vehicles are facing possible extinction due to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms set to be implemented in India from April 2023. It is perceived that it will be difficult for these cars to clear the RDE norms.

Why does this story matter?

Given the harmful effects of global warming, authorities across the world are implementing stricter emission norms.

As per the new norms, it becomes mandatory for cars to have an onboard self-diagnostic device to measure real driving emissions, which these cars lack.

The decision to axe the cars will bring disappointment to a lot of buyers in the country.

What is Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norm?

As part of the second phase of BS6, the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms will evaluate the emission targets in both ideal test conditions and the real world. The onboard self-diagnostic device will monitor the vehicle's key components to meet the emission standards of a vehicle. The RDE will rely on real-world emission conditions, which were otherwise monitored in the laboratory environment only.

How does RDE affect the vehicles?

With the new emission standards, the upcoming vehicles will be equipped with updated microchips besides the RDE diagnostic device and programmed fuel injectors. The upgraded semiconductors will monitor crankshaft positions, throttle, engine temperature, air intake pressure, and exhaust emission content. Given the norms, the carmakers need to update the engine and other critical components of their offerings, which will result in their price rise.

Which models are expected to be discontinued?

The popular models that are expected to face the axe because of the emission norms include Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Tata Altroz (diesel), Renault KWID 800, Toyota Innova Crysta (petrol), Hyundai Verna, and i20 (diesel). Honda Amaze (diesel), Jazz, WR-V, City 4th-Gen, and City 5th-Gen (diesel) may be discontinued besides Mahindra Marrazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100, Nissan Kicks, SKODA OCTAVIA, and SUPERB.