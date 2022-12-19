Auto

Toyota chief raises concerns over the future of EVs

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 19, 2022, 06:21 pm 2 min read

Toyota chief's comment comes at a time when automakers across the world are placing large bets on EVs

Toyota Motor Corp's CEO, Akio Toyoda, has voiced his concerns about electric vehicles. The leader continues to have doubts about the viability of EVs and has criticized the market for its "excessive hype over electric vehicles." He stressed that electric vehicles are not the only option available, and hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles can also be helpful in achieving greener mobility solutions.

Why does this story matter?

Despite Toyota's push for e-mobility, the automaker's president contends that the silent majority of the global auto industry still has reservations about EVs.

The brand's major rivals such as General Motors and Honda, have already come up with strict timelines for their comprehensive switchover to EVs.

However, Toyota continues to retain its strategy to invest in other greener vehicles including hydrogen-powered cars and hybrids.

Toyoda has been cautioning against 'EV hype' for a while

Toyoda has raised concerns over EVs in the past too. "The lack of sufficient infrastructure will hold back EV adoption rates, which is a factor in its decision not to go all in on electricity," the CEO had said a few months. He believes that EVs are not the only solution to produce environment-friendly vehicles and achieve carbon neutrality.

An OEM should not limit itself to single option: Toyoda

"People involved in the auto industry are largely a silent majority, who are wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option. But they can't speak out loudly," Toyoda said. The CEO asserted that an OEM should not limit itself to a single option. Toyota strongly believes in strong hybrid vehicles and that they can pave way for an all-electric future.

Automakers like Stellantis, Ford are also involved in electrified hybrids

Toyota isn't the only brand that favors a broader perspective. While automakers worldwide are pouring enormous sums of money into pure EV projects, there are some companies besides Toyota, that are investing in electrified hybrid models, including Stellantis and Ford.