Auto

Everything we know about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase version

Everything we know about the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class long-wheelbase version

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 19, 2022, 05:20 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz's next-generation E-Class sedan is taking shape ahead of its launch in early 2023. The standard wheelbase variant of the car has been revealed earlier. And now, fresh spy images give us a glimpse of the long wheelbase version (LWB) codenamed 'V214.' As per the images, the sedan will have a revised design, drawing inspiration from the S-Class and other Mercedes-Benz cars.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted in 1993 and the upcoming sixth-generation sedan will mark 30 years of the vehicle in the global car market next year.

In India, the facelifted E-Class was introduced in March 2021 and is sold only as a long-wheelbase version.

The E-Class LWB is a key product for markets like China and India where buyers are gravitating toward luxury sedans.

The sedan will get plenty of styling updates

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will have a sculpted hood, multiple grille designs (depending on variant), and "wavy" LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the sedan will be flanked by redesigned rear doors, a quarter glass toward the rear side, black pillars, and new alloy wheels. The rear end is expected to be graced by wrap-around LED taillamps and a revised bumper.

It will be offered with petrol and diesel engine options

The details regarding the engine options are yet to be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz. We expect the car to be offered with a 2.9-liter, in-line, six-cylinder turbocharged M256 petrol that produces 435hp/520Nm and the 3.0-liter, in-line, six-cylinder turbocharged OM656 diesel unit that generates 330hp/700Nm.

The sedan will get a redesigned dashboard

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will provide a luxurious 5-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard featuring digital instruments in a freestanding display panel, designer upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will have a center-aligned touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. To ensure the safety of the passengers, it will have multiple airbags, ADAS, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB will be revealed by the carmaker at the time of its launch. In India, we expect it to carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 67 lakh (ex-showroom).