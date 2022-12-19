Auto

Volkswagen's next-generation Golf, Golf GTI cars to debut as EVs

The eighth-generation Golf is due to retire around 2027-2028 (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen's ninth-generation Golf and Golf GTI will keep the historically significant nameplates, but they will transition into the brand's EV portfolio. According to the firm, both standard and GTI models will arrive with electric power. "The Golf is safe for another generation, but on a condition that some won't like: It'll be an electric vehicle," said Thomas Schafer, CEO of VW passenger cars.

The European Union is set to outlaw the retailing of petrol and diesel passenger vehicles from 2035.

The current Golf and GTI hatchback models won't be able to survive in the long run due to rising emissions standards.

While fans might be concerned by the idea of an electric Golf and GTI, automakers like Volkswagen are compelled to make the switch at all costs.

Golf and GTI may become part of VW's ID line-up

In a conversation with Autocar UK, Schafer stated the company will not retire the Golfor GTI nameplates. Instead, these models could become part of the brand's ID line-up. "We have iconic brand names, Golf and GTI. It would be crazy to let them die and slip away. We will stick with the ID logic but iconic models will carry a name," he said.

ID naming convention will also remain in the long run

Volkswagen's ID line-up consists of fully electric vehicles and the ID naming convention will continue since it is already known by buyers. In the future, the Golf EV will complement the ID.3, not replace it. Schafer believes there's room for both. The Golf EV may ride on VW's SSP platform, which will also be seen on the Trinity flagship.

Golf GTI badge could be used for two-wheel-drive performance EVs

Schafer hints that GTX, a performance badge for the all-wheel drive versions of VW's ID EVs, won't be used in the long run. However, the R badge will remain for the automaker's four-wheel drive performance flagships. Additionally, VW will continue to use GTI with Golf. This suggests ID. Golf GTI could be used for two-wheel-drive performance EVs and ID.Golf R for four-wheel-drive EVs.

Volkswagen is reportedly planning to bring ID.4 EV to India

While Volkswagen's Golf never made it to India, the ID.4 EV is expected to be sold here soon. The earlier generations of Golf were repeatedly tested by the automaker in India, but they were never made available for purchase. Now, according to reports, Volkswagen may launch the ID.4 electric vehicle in the country sometime next year.

The ID.4 EV packs a 77kWh battery

Volkswagen's ID.4 EV comes with a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights featuring full-width LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, skid plates, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle boasts a five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof. It sports a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment system, ADAS functions, and multiple airbags for safety. It gets power from a single/dual-electric motor setup linked to a 77kWh battery.