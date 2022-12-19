Auto

Upcoming CRETA and Seltos to boast powerful 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

Written by Pirzada Shakir Edited by Mudit Dube Dec 19, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA will be offered with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 160hp/260Nm(photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai and Kia Motors will discontinue the 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine that has driven the popularity of CRETA, Seltos, and Carens in India. Thankfully, the South Korean automakers have found a replacement for the outgoing powertrain. The decision to discontinue this mill is possibly due to the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms under BS6 Phase 2 transition which will come into effect in 2023.

Why does this story matter?

The existing 1.4-liter turbo petrol motor has been a popular choice among buyers of the CRETA, Seltos, and Carens, all of which continue to sell thousands of units each month.

Now, the word is that this engine option will likely fail the stricter emission tests coming into place next year, forcing the automakers to discontinue it.

The 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine may become a new favorite

Hyundai and Kia are reportedly planning to replace the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine with a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor, which is available in overseas markets. The higher displacement mill produces around 160hp/260Nm and it will likely be offered on the new CRETA and Seltos with both manual and DCT transmissions. For reference, the outgoing 1.4-liter turbo petrol engine makes 140hp/242Nm.

New Kia Seltos to be showcased at Auto Expo

Kia Motors is gearing up to reveal the new Seltos in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. The brand has already launched the mid-sized SUV in some markets. The car gets an updated look thanks to a revised tiger-nose grille, LED headlights, and reworked bumpers. On the inside, it features a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, air purifier, and ADAS functions.

What do we know about the 2023 Hyundai CRETA?

The facelifted Hyundai CRETA, currently available in Indonesia, flaunts a large grille with "Parametric Jewel" inserts and integrated DRLs—similar to TUCSON. It has secured 5-star safety rating in ASEAN NCAP tests. Inside, the SUV gets a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, and ADAS functions.