Hyundai CRETA (facelift) secures 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP's tests

Hyundai's facelifted CRETA model has achieved a full five-star safety rating in a series of crash tests conducted by the ASEAN NCAP. The updated mid-size SUV is currently on sale in the Indonesian market and is expected to arrive in India as well. The newest result is a drastic improvement over the three-star Global NCAP rating of the current version.

Why does this story matter?

CRETA has been one of the most popular models for the South Korean automaker Hyundai in the Indian market. The SUV made its first appearance on our shores in 2015.

However, with the arrival of the Volkswagen Taigun and SKODA KUSHAQ, the popularity of the CRETA started to fade.

With the facelifted model, the brand plans to retake the crown in the mid-size segment.

A quick look at the test results

As per the ASEAN NCAP's crash test report, the CRETA (facelift) scored 34.72 points for adult occupant protection and 15.56 points for child occupant protection. The SUV got a score of 14.08 points for safety assist systems and 11.42 points in the motorcyclist safety category. The car scored 75.78 points in the crash tests. It was equipped with six airbags and ADAS functions.

The SUV follows the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language

The facelifted Hyundai CRETA follows the brand's "Sensuous Sportiness" design language and flaunts bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, a large grille with "Parametric Jewel" inserts and integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The SUV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear.

It comes with multiple powertrain options

The facelifted CRETA draws power from either a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol engine (115hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), or a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic, a CVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

It features a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats

On the inside, the CRETA (facelift) has a spacious five-seater cabin and features premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

Hyundai CRETA (facelift): Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the Hyundai CRETA (facelift) will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch event sometime in 2023. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom).