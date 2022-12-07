Auto

Tata Nano could make a comeback as an electric car

Tata Nano could make a comeback as an electric car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2022, 05:52 pm 2 min read

Tata Nano was equipped with electric power steering. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

After the success of the Tata Nexon EV range, Tigor EV, and Tiago EV in India, homegrown automaker Tata Motors seems to be planning to revive the "Nano" moniker, albeit as an all-electric vehicle. Rumors suggest that the company plans to upgrade the Nano's existing platform to support an electric powertrain. If launched, the compact EV might be a game-changing offering for the brand.

Why does this story matter?

In India, Tata Motors is touted as a pioneer of mass-market electric vehicles. The brand is also a key contributor to the development of charging infrastructure.

However, with the entry-level Tiago EV costing Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is still out of reach for the common man.

If launched, the Nano EV might increase the number of EVs on our shores by a margin.

Why was the Nano discontinued?

Tata Nano was a successful model for Tata Motors when it was launched. However, with the rapid evolution of the car market, the hatchback became irrelevant quite quickly. Another contributing factor to pulling the plug on the compact car was the introduction of stricter BS4 emission norms, which required a lot more research and development on the older 624cc petrol engine.

Tata kept producing Nano due to emotional reasons

The late Tata Sons chairperson Cyrus Mistry had claimed that Tata Motors kept producing the highly loss-making Nano owing to "emotional reasons." At the end of its journey in June 2018, the company had manufactured just one unit of the once-popular hatchback.

Nano EV would make sense in crowded cities

With the ever-increasing pollution and traffic congestion in metro cities such as Mumbai or Bengaluru, a compact Tata Nano EV would make more sense. Amidst the rising popularity of electric vehicles in India, the micro BEV will also make the adoption of electric mobility solutions much easier. Apart from this, four-wheelers provide much better protection than two-wheelers during an accident.

How will the Nano EV be different?

The Nano EV might get different tires and suspension setup in comparison to the ICE model. Also, if it heads to production, Tata could restart talks regarding the acquisition of Ford's Maraimalainagar factory with the Tamil Nadu government.