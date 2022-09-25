Auto

Tata Nexon EV MAX reaches Umling La; sets new record

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 25, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

Tata Nexon EV MAX is powered by a 143hp, PMS electric motor (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has created a new record with the Nexon EV MAX. It is the first all-electric car to reach the world's highest motorable road at Umling La Pass in Ladakh. This feat was achieved by a team of expert drivers on September 18, and it showcases the capabilities of the SUV in high-altitude conditions. The car has a claimed range of 437km.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is considered a torch-bearer for affordable electric mobility in India.

The brand has now entered the India Book of Records by reaching the Umling La Pass with the all-electric Nexon EV MAX.

For reference, the world's highest motorable pass is located at 19,024ft (above sea level), which is higher than the South Base Camp on Mount Everest, situated at a 17,598ft altitude.

Exteriors The EV flaunts projector headlights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Tata Nexon EV MAX has a dual-tone paint job and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, projector headlamps, a sleek black grille, bumper-mounted fog lamps, skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The EV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, roof rails, blue-colored window lining, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It delivers a range of 437km per charge

The Nexon EV MAX draws power from a PMS AC motor linked to an IP67-rated, 40.5kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 143hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The EV delivers an ARAI-certified range of up to 437km on a single charge.

Interiors The SUV features ventilated front seats and electronic parking brake

Inside, the Nexon EV MAX has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, an illuminated gear knob, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and an electronic parking brake.

Information Tata Nexon EV MAX: Pricing

The Tata Nexon EV MAX starts at Rs. 18.34 lakh for the base XZ Plus variant and goes up to Rs. 20.04 lakh for the range-topping XZ Plus Lux FC Jet Edition (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.