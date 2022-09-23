Auto

TVS launches Jupiter Classic to celebrate five million sales milestone

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 23, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

TVS Jupiter Classic features a suede leatherette seat (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has launched an all-new Classic variant for its popular scooter, the Jupiter, in India. It carries a price tag of Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom). The homegrown brand has introduced the new model to commemorate the scooter's five million sales milestone on our shores since its debut in 2013. The trim is offered in two color schemes: Mystic Gray and Regal Purple.

Context Why does this story matter?

TVS Motor Company is slowly capturing the scooter segment in India with capable offerings such as the Ntorq 125 and Jupiter 125.

The Chennai-based brand offers modern-age features like a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup.

The Jupiter is one of the best-selling models for the company as it provides better mileage figures when compared to the segment leader, Honda Activa.

Design The scooter sports a tinted visor and blacked-out round mirrors

TVS Jupiter Classic retains the overall design philosophy from the standard model. It sits on an underbone chassis and sports an all-LED lighting setup, an indicator-mounted front apron, a tinted visor, and blacked-out round mirrors. It gets a flat footboard, a single-piece suede leatherette seat, a pillion grab rail with integrated backrest, and dark brown inner panels. It rides on diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Information It is powered by an 8hp, 110cc engine

The Jupiter Classic is backed by a 109.7cc, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 7.8hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 8.8Nm at 5,500rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety It is equipped with Combined Braking System

In terms of rider safety, the Jupiter Classic comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information TVS Jupiter Classic: Pricing

In India, the all-new TVS Jupiter Classic will set you back by Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom). The scooter is offered with a choice of two color schemes. It can be booked online, or via the brand's dealerships.

