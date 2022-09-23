Auto

Ola Electric heads to Nepal; scooter sales by 2022-end

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 23, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Pro has a claimed range of 181km on a single charge (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has officially announced its arrival in Nepal. The homegrown EV maker is gearing up to launch the S1 and S1 Pro scooters in the country by the end of 2022. The brand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CG Motors in Nepal for the distribution of its popular scooters. Both EVs will likely be made available by the next quarter.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is considered by many as India's premium electric vehicle manufacturer, with its popular S1 and S1 Pro models doing good sales numbers. The brand recently crossed the 50,000 units production milestone with its flagship Pro variant.

Nepal is the first international market that the homegrown EV maker has entered.

The company has plans to enter LATAM, ASEAN, and EU regions soon.

Information A quick look at the Ola scooters

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro feature identical silhouettes with a smiley-shaped headlight, an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, 12.0-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Both scooters are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. However, the standard variant gets a 3kWh battery pack while the Pro model has a bigger 3.97kWh battery.

Information Endeavors by Ola Electric in India

Besides manufacturing electric scooters, Ola Electric has also been developing the charging infrastructure in India and creating the country's first indigenous cell at the brand's 'Battery Innovation Centre.' The homegrown EV maker is also planning to launch a long-range electric car in 2024.

Aspirations Ola has set its eyes on the global stage

While the major EV development is currently limited to a few Western countries and China, the CEO of Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal is planning to take the EV revolution to a global scale. The firm has officially entered the Nepalese market and has now set its eyes on other regions such as Latin America, Asia, and the whole of Europe.