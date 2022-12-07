Auto

Ola S1, S1 Pro available with great offers this December

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2022, 05:42 pm 2 min read

Ola S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is offering exciting benefits to customers on the S1 and S1 Pro in India this December. The electric scooters are offered with zero down payment, lower interest rates, and EMIs. The S1 Pro is also available with Rs. 10,000 off this month. Apart from this, customers are getting free access to the brand's hypercharger network and free servicing for a year.

Why does this story matter?

Ola Electric is considered a top reason for the ever-increasing popularity of electric scooters in the Indian market.

Touted as a pioneer of mass-produced electric scooters, the home-grown EV start-up recently achieved the highly coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range of scooters in just 10 months.

The company is now offering exciting discounts and benefits to attract more potential buyers.

The scooters flaunt an all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The Ola e-scooters follow the brand's futuristic design philosophy and flaunt a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight and DRL, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. They house a Bluetooth-enabled full-color 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Both the S1 and S1 Pro ride on 12-inch alloy wheels.

The S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km

The and S1 Pro are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. While the former gets a 3kWh battery pack, the latter is equipped with a larger 3.97kWh battery pack. They promise to deliver a range of 141km and 181km on a charge, respectively.

Both scooters are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, both the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both EVs are taken care of by a single fork on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much do they cost?

In India, the Ola S1 will set you back by Rs. 1 lakh, while the S1 Pro model can be yours for a sticker price of Rs. 1.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both e-scooters can be booked online via the brand's website.