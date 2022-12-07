Auto

Suzuki Burgman Street EX scooter launched at Rs. 1.12 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 07, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Suzuki Burgman Street EX is equipped with 12-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese marque Suzuki has launched the 2022 version of the Burgman Street scooter in India with a sticker price of Rs. 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The scooter is Rs. 19,000 more expensive than before and flaunts an 'EX' suffix. The maxi-scooter is now equipped with a silent-type integrated starter generator and comes with an auto start-stop function. It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Burgman Street is one of the most popular models for Suzuki in India. The brand sold over one lakh units of the maxi-scooter within a year of its debut in 2018.

However, competitors such as the TVS NTorq 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, and Honda Grazia have heated up the 125cc scooter segment.

The updated model gets new features to add more value.

The maxi-scooter sports all-LED lighting setup and 12-inch alloy wheels

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX retains the silhouette of the standard variant and flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a single-piece stepped-up seat, a large grab rail, tapered body panels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

The Suzuki Burgman Street EX draws power from a 125cc, air-cooled, SOHC, 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that is mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill generates 8.5hp of maximum power at 6,500rpm and 10Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm.

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Burgman Street EX is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a side-mounted mono-shock unit on the rear.

Suzuki Burgman Street EX: Pricing

In India, the will set you back by Rs. 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The maxi-scooter is available in three color options: Metallic Matte Platinum Silver No. 2, Metallic Royal Bronze, and Metallic Matte Black.

