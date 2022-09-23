Auto

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV discontinues 4WD, replaces it with 2WD

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 23, 2022, 12:28 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Alturas G4 is equipped with nine airbags (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown automaker Mahindra has launched the '2WD High' version of the Alturas G4 SUV in India. The new variant replaces the '4WD' model and carries a price tag of Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing trim, the updated SUV only loses out on the all-wheel-drive system. The design, features, and mechanicals of the vehicle remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged version of the second-generation SsangYong Rexton.

The SUV was introduced by Mahindra in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and was slotted above the XUV500 in the brand's portfolio.

The vehicle received a top safety rating of 5-stars in the Korean New Car Assessment Program (K-NCAP) and is equipped with a host of ADAS functions.

Exteriors The SUV has roof rails and LED taillights

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is a butch-looking SUV that flaunts a lengthy and sculpted bonnet, chrome-finished grille, swept-back projector headlamps, skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It is backed by a 178hp, 2.2-liter engine

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is powered by a 2.2-liter, inline-four diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The mill is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It is equipped with 9 airbags and ADAS functions

Inside, the Alturas G4 has a spacious seven-seater cabin and features ventilated front seats, quilted leather upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by nine airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra Alturas G4: Pricing

In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is now available in only one trim. The SUV carries a price tag of Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships across the country.