Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV discontinues 4WD, replaces it with 2WD
Homegrown automaker Mahindra has launched the '2WD High' version of the Alturas G4 SUV in India. The new variant replaces the '4WD' model and carries a price tag of Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing trim, the updated SUV only loses out on the all-wheel-drive system. The design, features, and mechanicals of the vehicle remain unchanged.
- The Alturas G4 is essentially a rebadged version of the second-generation SsangYong Rexton.
- The SUV was introduced by Mahindra in India at the 2018 Auto Expo and was slotted above the XUV500 in the brand's portfolio.
- The vehicle received a top safety rating of 5-stars in the Korean New Car Assessment Program (K-NCAP) and is equipped with a host of ADAS functions.
The Mahindra Alturas G4 is a butch-looking SUV that flaunts a lengthy and sculpted bonnet, chrome-finished grille, swept-back projector headlamps, skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. It is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The Mahindra Alturas G4 is powered by a 2.2-liter, inline-four diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 420Nm. The mill is mated to a Mercedes-Benz-sourced 7-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
Inside, the Alturas G4 has a spacious seven-seater cabin and features ventilated front seats, quilted leather upholstery, a sunroof, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by nine airbags, ABS, EBD, and ADAS functions.
In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is now available in only one trim. The SUV carries a price tag of Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships across the country.