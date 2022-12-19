Auto

Top 5 affordable CNG cars from Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Toyota

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 19, 2022

Maruti Suzuki Swift draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-four, DualJet, K-series engine (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Amid rising petrol and diesel prices in India, CNG cars﻿ are becoming quite popular in developing countries. Since EV infrastructure is still in the nascent phase, CNG vehicles are the best bet for people who want lower running costs and aim to reduce carbon emissions. Here is our list of the top CNG-powered cars available under Rs. 10 lakh.

Tata Tiago NRG: Price starts at Rs. 7.4 lakh

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 26.49km/kg. The crossover flaunts a sculpted bonnet, skid plates, a sleek grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch wheels with designer covers. Inside, it houses an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a Harman sound system, dual airbags, and ABS. It derives power from a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that churns out 72hp/95Nm.

Tata Tigor: Price begins at Rs. 7.7 lakh

Tata Tigor iCNG has an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 26.49km/kg. The hatchback sports a muscular bonnet, a sleek chromed grille, projector headlights, wheels with full-size covers, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, the five-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, and dual airbags as well as ABS for passenger safety. It is fuelled by a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated engine that produces 72hp/95Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price begins at Rs. 7.7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 30.9km/kg. The hatchback flaunts a muscular bonnet, projector LED headlights, a honeycomb-mesh grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, you get fabric upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear-view camera, and dual airbags. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, inline-four, DualJet, K-series engine that generates 77hp/98Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price starts at Rs. 8.28 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG delivers a claimed range of 30.61km/kg. It features a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, ORVMs, and LED taillamps. The cabin provides auto climate control, USB chargers, an infotainment console, a multifunctional steering wheel, airbags, ABS, and EBD. It is fuelled by a 1.2-liter K-series engine that produces 76.4hp/98.5Nm.

Toyota Glanza: Price begins at Rs. 8.43 lakh

Toyota Glanza E-CNG has an ARAI-rated fuel-efficiency figure of 30.61km/kg. The premium hatchback sports a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, designer alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, L-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around taillights. The five-seater cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, a 9.0-inch infotainment console, a head-up display, and six airbags. It is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-four, K-series engine that generates 76.4hp/98.5Nm.