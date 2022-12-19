Auto

Top Features of 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 19, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro features racing-type bucket seats (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

US-based automaker Chevrolet has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the COPO Camaro race car for the US market. The purpose-built coupe is now offered with three engines: a massive 10.35-liter, "ZZ632" V8 engine, a 7.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V8 motor, and a 5.7-liter, supercharged V8 mill. Interested buyers can submit their orders and will have to pay a $15,000 deposit once a slot has been granted.

Why does this story matter?

The COPO or Central Office Purchase Order Camaro has been available for interested customers since 1969. They are designed for competitive National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) racing purposes and are not street-legal.

Based on the standard road-going model, the drag race car receives a host of upgrades to its chassis and features some of the biggest engines produced by Chevrolet.

It draws power from a 1,004hp, 10.35-liter V8 engine

The 2023 COPO Camaro packs one of the biggest engines produced by Chevrolet for racing purposes. It draws power from a massive 10.35-liter, "ZZ632" V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 1,004hp and peak torque of 1,188Nm when using 93-octane petrol. It is also available with a 470hp, LS7-based 7.0-liter, naturally-aspirated V8 motor, and a 580hp, LSX-based 5.7-liter, supercharged V8 mill.

The race car gets carbon fiber panels and performance parts

The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro race car features multiple upgrades to its chassis and body panels. It gets lightweight adjustable strut-type front suspension, unassisted rack-and-pinion steering, adjustable coil-overs, a "Chromoly" roll cage, a solid rear axle, racing-type bucket seats with multi-point safety harnesses, Hoosier drag tires, and a parachute for additional stopping power. Body panels are made using lightweight carbon fiber material.

It gets special serial numbers in place of VIN

Since 2012, COPO Camaro comes with a designated serial number in place of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) found on the standard model. This means the car cannot be registered, licensed, or driven on any public street in the US.