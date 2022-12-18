Jaguar F-PACE v/s Range Rover Sport: Which is better
British automaker Jaguar has recently revealed the 2024 iteration of the F-PACE for the global markets. The updated SUV gets a redesigned fascia and features a luxurious and tech-biased cabin. It goes up against its cousin, the Range Rover Sport from Land Rover, in the high-performance SUV segment. Which one of these two luxury off-roaders makes more sense? Let's find out.
Range Rover Sport has a typical SUV appeal
The Jaguar F-PACE flaunts a sculpted hood, raked windscreen, a gloss black grille, sleek LED headlights with dual L-shaped DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The Range Rover Sport has a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, 22-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs have flared wheel arches and wide air dams.
Jaguar F-PACE packs more powerful engines
Jaguar F-PACE is offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, a supercharged petrol V8, and a PHEV powertrain. The V8 generates a maximum power of 543hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. Range Rover Sport draws power from a 346hp/700Nm, 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-diesel motor and a 400hp/550Nm, a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol mill. Both cars get an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Both SUVs feature multiple ADAS functions for safety
Jaguar F-PACE has a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a Pivi Pro infotainment system, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. Range Rover Sport gets a sporty five-seater cabin with multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.1-inch floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Multiple ADAS functions ensure passengers' safety.
Which one should you buy?
In India, the Jaguar F-PACE ranges between Rs. 77.41 lakh and Rs. 1.51 crore, while the Range Rover Sport is available between Rs. 1.64 crore and Rs. 1.81 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The F-PACE is offered with powerful engine options at a lower price bracket. However, our vote goes in favor of the Range Rover Sport for its overall better value-for-money proposition.