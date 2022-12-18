Auto

Jaguar F-PACE v/s Range Rover Sport: Which is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 05:13 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs are offered with 22-inch alloy wheels

British automaker Jaguar has recently revealed the 2024 iteration of the F-PACE for the global markets. The updated SUV gets a redesigned fascia and features a luxurious and tech-biased cabin. It goes up against its cousin, the Range Rover Sport from Land Rover, in the high-performance SUV segment. Which one of these two luxury off-roaders makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising popularity of SUVs across the world, almost every automaker is trying to jump on the bandwagon by introducing new models in the highly competitive category.

Jaguar introduced the capable F-Pace in 2016 and got a warm reception from critics and customers alike.

However, it has a tough challenge ahead, in form of the Range Rover Sport from the legendary Land Rover.

Range Rover Sport has a typical SUV appeal

The Jaguar F-PACE flaunts a sculpted hood, raked windscreen, a gloss black grille, sleek LED headlights with dual L-shaped DRLs, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The Range Rover Sport has a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector LED headlights, flush-fitted door handles, 22-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both SUVs have flared wheel arches and wide air dams.

Jaguar F-PACE packs more powerful engines

Jaguar F-PACE is offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, a supercharged petrol V8, and a PHEV powertrain. The V8 generates a maximum power of 543hp and a peak torque of 700Nm. Range Rover Sport draws power from a 346hp/700Nm, 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-diesel motor and a 400hp/550Nm, a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol mill. Both cars get an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Both SUVs feature multiple ADAS functions for safety

Jaguar F-PACE has a luxurious cabin with automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a Pivi Pro infotainment system, wireless charging, and a panoramic sunroof. Range Rover Sport gets a sporty five-seater cabin with multi-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13.1-inch floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. Multiple ADAS functions ensure passengers' safety.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Jaguar F-PACE ranges between Rs. 77.41 lakh and Rs. 1.51 crore, while the Range Rover Sport is available between Rs. 1.64 crore and Rs. 1.81 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). The F-PACE is offered with powerful engine options at a lower price bracket. However, our vote goes in favor of the Range Rover Sport for its overall better value-for-money proposition.