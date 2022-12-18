Auto

SKODA ENYAQ iV and Volkswagen ID.4 could launch in India

Volkswagen ID.4 competes in the premium mid-size EV segment (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Two capable electric vehicles from the Volkswagen group are being considered for launch in India in 2023. They are Volkswagen ID.4 and SKODA ENYAQ iV. To recall, both e-SUVs have been spotted doing test runs on our shores in recent months, sans camouflage. The group initiated its "India 2.0" project on June 2021 and now plans to foray into the rapidly growing EV segment.

With the rise in demand for sustainable mobility solutions in India, every automaker is planning to jump on the electrification bandwagon to reap the benefits.

Both SKODA and Volkswagen have been extensively testing the ENYAQ iV and ID.4 on our shores to better tune the vehicles to suit our environment.

When launched, both electric SUVs will take the competition to a new level.

The Volkswagen ID.4 flaunts a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlights with full-width LED DRLs, skid plates, 20-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. The EV features a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. It draws power from either a single or dual-electric motor setup linked to a 77kWh battery pack.

The SKODA ENYAQ iV sports a 'Crystal Face' design with an illuminated butterfly grille, Matrix LED headlights, roof rails, 19-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. The SUV has a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 13.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. The EV is powered by two electric motors paired with a 77kWh battery pack.

For reference, the Volkswagen ID.4 starts at €50,415 (approximately Rs. 44.19 lakh), and the SKODA ENYAQ iV costs €54,852 (roughly Rs. 48.08 lakh) in the European region. Both SUVs are being considered for the Indian market and should arrive as Completely Built Units (CBUs).