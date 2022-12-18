Auto

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 03:24 pm 2 min read

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is offered in two paint schemes (Photo credit: KTM)

Austrian marque KTM has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the 1290 Super Adventure S for the global markets. The updated ADV gets reworked rider-focused ergonomics that provide a comfortable ride over long distances. The motorcycle features an evolutionary design language over the outgoing model and is equipped with radar-based adaptive cruise control. The off-roader packs a powerful 1,301cc, V-twin engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Adventure range of motorcycles by KTM are considered some of the most capable and user-friendly off-road biased offerings in the world. They draw design inspiration from the Dakar Rally race bikes by the brand.

The 1290 Adventure S has become an aspirational motorcycle for off-roading enthusiasts in recent years and is a spiritual successor to the iconic 1190 Adventure model from 2013.

The ADV sports all-LED lighting setup and a raised windscreen

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S retains the aggressive silhouette of the outgoing model and flaunts an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a raised windscreen, a wide handlebar, a sloping fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, split-type seats, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The ADV packs a tilt-adjustable 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and rides on wire-spoked wheels.

It is backed by a 1,301cc, V-twin engine

The 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is fueled by a 1,301cc, liquid-cooled, 75-degree, V-twin engine that churns out 158hp of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a PASC slipper clutch.

The motorcycle is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, radar-based adaptive cruise control, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 48mm "WP SAT" inverted forks on the front and a "WP SAT" mono-shock unit on the rear.

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S are yet to be disclosed by the bikemaker. We expect the ADV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which costs $19,499 (approximately Rs. 16.13 lakh) in the US.