Track-only 2023 Kawasaki KX250 goes official at Rs. 8 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 09, 2022, 10:18 am 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki KX250 sits on an aluminum perimeter frame (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2023 iteration of KX250 in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a track-only offering and is not road-legal. The updated model is available in a Lime Green color scheme only and it comes to our shores via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route. It is powered by a 249cc, four-stroke engine.

Kawasaki has been a force to reckon with in the world of offroad racing. The KX range by the brand are the go-to motorcycles for budding racers as well as off-roading enthusiasts.

The KX250 model has a rich history in motocross, with multiple AMA Motocross Championship wins since its debut in 1974.

The updated version offers a revised suspension setup for better handling characteristics.

Design The motorcycle gets a wide handlebar and a single-piece seat

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 has an aggressive design philosophy seen in motocross offerings. It flaunts a Lime Green color scheme, a sloping 6.2-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak design, a wide handlebar, a large radiator, a lengthy single-piece seat, a tapered tail section, and a long upswept exhaust. The off-road motorcycle sits on an aluminum perimeter frame and a revised combustion chamber design.

Information It is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder engine

The 2023 Kawasaki KX250 draws power from an updated 249cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The power and torque figures have not been disclosed by the Japanese marque.

Safety The bike is equipped with petal-type disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Kawasaki KX250 comes equipped with petal-type disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for better braking performance on dirt tracks. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 48mm inverted front forks with adjustable compression and rebound damping, and a "Uni Trak" mono-shock unit with adjustable dual-range compression, rebound, and preload.

Information 2023 Kawasaki KX250: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Kawasaki KX250 will set you back by Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The motocross offering is strictly meant for track use. It will be imported to our shores as a Completely Built-Unit (CBU).