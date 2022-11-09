Auto

Honda XL750 Transalp breaks cover; India launch expected next year

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 09, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Honda XL750 Transalp tips the scales at 208kg (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has revealed its XL750 Transalp adventure bike. It will make its way to India next year. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids, including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). It runs on a 755cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 90hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Transalp moniker was introduced by Honda in 1987 and discontinued in 2008. Now, it has returned in a new avatar.

XL750 Transalp is a lightweight ADV (with a kerb weight of just 208kg) and is packed to the brim with tech-based aids for the rider's convenience.

The two-wheeler should arrive here in limited numbers via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

Design The bike has a windscreen and spoked rims

Honda XL750 Transalp sits on a steel diamond frame and has a single-piece seat, upswept exhaust, and a windscreen. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, indicators with Emergency Stop Signal, and a 5.0-inch color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity support. It rides on wire-spoked wheels and is available in Matte Iridium Gray Metallic, Ross White Tricolor, and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic shades.

Information It is fueled by a 90hp, 755cc engine

Honda XL750 Transalp is backed by a 755cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 90hp/75Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. An A2 variant with a 47hp output is also available in Europe.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

The Honda XL750 Transalp is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with ABS, five-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), and engine brake control. It also gets riding modes and wheelie control. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information Honda XL750 Transalp: Pricing and availability

Honda will disclose the pricing and availability details of the XL750 Transalp in India at the time of its launch next year. However, the adventure motorcycle is likely to carry a price tag of around Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).