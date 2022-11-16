Auto

2023 Toyota Prius arrives with meaner looks and greener powertrain

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

2023 Toyota Prius features unique C-shaped DRLs (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has taken the wraps off the highly-awaited 2023 Prius. The crossover is now available only in a plug-in hybrid avatar. This happens to be the fifth generation of the vehicle and it looks futuristic with a teardrop-shaped silhouette, lower stance, and sleek-looking front fascia. The car is powered by an all-new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 220hp of maximum power.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota has been one of the earliest and staunch promoters of the strong-hybrid powertrain.

The Prius was the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle in 1997 and has been one of the bestsellers for the brand in various global markets ever since.

The 2023 model gets a reworked styling and an updated tech-forward cabin, along with an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Exteriors The crossover flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and designer wheels

The 2023 Toyota Prius has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and a sloping coupe-like roofline. The car is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 220hp, plug-in hybrid powertrain

The 2023 Toyota Prius is powered by an all-new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that is paired with a 13.6kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 220hp. The car now promises a range of about 94km in pure EV mode.

Interiors The EV gets floating-type instrument cluster and infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2023 Toyota Prius has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The crossover packs a unique-looking 'floating' instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Toyota Prius: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Toyota Prius are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese automaker. We expect the EV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails at $25,075 (approximately Rs. 20.37 lakh) in the US market.