2023 Toyota Prius arrives with meaner looks and greener powertrain
Toyota has taken the wraps off the highly-awaited 2023 Prius. The crossover is now available only in a plug-in hybrid avatar. This happens to be the fifth generation of the vehicle and it looks futuristic with a teardrop-shaped silhouette, lower stance, and sleek-looking front fascia. The car is powered by an all-new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 220hp of maximum power.
- Toyota has been one of the earliest and staunch promoters of the strong-hybrid powertrain.
- The Prius was the world's first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle in 1997 and has been one of the bestsellers for the brand in various global markets ever since.
- The 2023 model gets a reworked styling and an updated tech-forward cabin, along with an all-new plug-in hybrid powertrain.
The 2023 Toyota Prius has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, sleek LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and a sloping coupe-like roofline. The car is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, black B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end.
The 2023 Toyota Prius is powered by an all-new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine that is paired with a 13.6kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 220hp. The car now promises a range of about 94km in pure EV mode.
On the inside, the 2023 Toyota Prius has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The crossover packs a unique-looking 'floating' instrument cluster and infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Toyota Prius are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese automaker. We expect the EV to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which retails at $25,075 (approximately Rs. 20.37 lakh) in the US market.