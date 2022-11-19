Auto

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched at Rs. 7.4 lakh

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched at Rs. 7.4 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 19, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG gets a 60-liter CNG tank (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Tiago NRG in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is dubbed the NRG iCNG and is offered in two trim levels: XT and XZ. The crossover remains identical to the standard model, barring the addition of a 60-liter tank of CNG in its boot.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of petrol and diesel, many automakers are opting for electrification in India. However, with the still-developing infrastructure and overall high cost of developing EVs, bi-fuel vehicles seem like a reasonable alternative.

Tata Motors has been gradually making progress in the CNG-powered category with its iCNG range.

The Tiago NRG iCNG model adds a rugged appeal to the practical hatchback.

Exteriors The vehicle gets 15-inch wheels and silvered skid plates

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG retains the overall design from the standard model and sports a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back headlights, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights and black cladding on the boot lid are available at the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 72hp, 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine

Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, bi-fuel engine that generates a maximum power of 72hp and a peak torque of 95Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors The car features premium upholstery and an engine start-stop button

On the inside, the Tata Tiago NRG iCNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, an engine start-stop button, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman sound system, a digital instrument console, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information Tata Tiago NRG iCNG: Pricing

The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will set you back by Rs. 7.4 lakh for the XT variant and Rs. 7.8 lakh for the XZ trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. For reference, the iCNG models carry a premium of Rs. 90,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts.