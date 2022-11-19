Tata Tiago NRG iCNG launched at Rs. 7.4 lakh
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has launched the CNG version of the Tiago NRG in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is dubbed the NRG iCNG and is offered in two trim levels: XT and XZ. The crossover remains identical to the standard model, barring the addition of a 60-liter tank of CNG in its boot.
- With the rising cost of petrol and diesel, many automakers are opting for electrification in India. However, with the still-developing infrastructure and overall high cost of developing EVs, bi-fuel vehicles seem like a reasonable alternative.
- Tata Motors has been gradually making progress in the CNG-powered category with its iCNG range.
- The Tiago NRG iCNG model adds a rugged appeal to the practical hatchback.
The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG retains the overall design from the standard model and sports a muscular bonnet, a sleek grille, swept-back headlights, silvered skid plates, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 15-inch steel wheels. Wrap-around taillights and black cladding on the boot lid are available at the rear end.
Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, inline-triple, bi-fuel engine that generates a maximum power of 72hp and a peak torque of 95Nm in CNG guise. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
On the inside, the Tata Tiago NRG iCNG has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, an engine start-stop button, manual AC, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Harman sound system, a digital instrument console, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.
The Tata Tiago NRG iCNG will set you back by Rs. 7.4 lakh for the XT variant and Rs. 7.8 lakh for the XZ trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. For reference, the iCNG models carry a premium of Rs. 90,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts.