Presenting Indian captains with double-centuries in Tests before turning 27

Shubman Gill has made history by becoming the second-youngest Indian captain to score a double-century in Test cricket. He achieved this feat during the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Gill scored a remarkable 269 runs off 387 balls as India posted a mammoth first-innings total of 587/10. On this note, let's look at Indian captains with double-hundreds in the longest before turning 27.

#1 23y 39d - MAK Pataudi vs England, 1964 Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was the first Indian to score a Test double-ton while leading the team. He accomplished the milestone in the 1964 Delhi Test against England at the age of 23 years and 39 days. Notably, the Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 203 while batting at number four in the third innings. His efforts earned the home team a draw.

#2 25y 298d - Shubman Gill vs England, 2025 At 25 years and 298 days, Gill has become the second-youngest Indian Test skipper with a 200-plus score. He brilliantly countered England's bowling attack, which had reduced India to 211/5 on Day 1. The number-four batter, playing just his second Test as captain, was eventually dismissed for 269 runs from 387 balls. He hit 30 fours and three sixes as India finished at 587/10 while batting first.