Michael Vaughan surprised at Ben Stokes' decision to field first
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his surprise at Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first in the ongoing Test match against India.
The match is being played on a dry, hard pitch with clear skies at Headingley.
Vaughan, a traditionalist when it comes to cricketing decisions, was surprised by Stokes's choice and said he thought "traditions have gone out the window."
Decision critique
'I'm a bit of an old-school traditionalist here at Leeds'
Vaughan questioned Stokes's decision, saying he was surprised by the choice to bowl first on such a day.
"I'm a bit of an old-school traditionalist here at Leeds that, when the sun shines, it's quite an easy decision, particularly with the build-up to the Test match and it being so dry and so nice," Vaughan said on the BBC's Test Match Special.
"I was staggered... when I heard he was going to bowl first. I thought, traditions have gone out the window."
Attack concerns
Vaughan highlights inexperience of England's attack
Vaughan also highlighted the inexperience of England's attack, with two of their seamers - Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse - having just 10 caps between them.
He said, "You look at the suits of the England side and their strength, really, is in the batting."
However, he acknowledged that Stokes might have had a gut feeling about his decision to bowl first on this occasion.
Defense offered
Tim Southee defends Stokes
England's bowling consultant Tim Southee defended Stokes's decision, saying they had seen enough in the pitch to think that the new ball would move around.
He said there was "a little bit of moisture" left in it and thought there'd be some assistance this morning.
However, he also admitted that for most of the day, it turned out to be a pretty good surface for batting as India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill made full use of their opportunity.
Day 1
Headingley Test: Jaiswal, Gill tons power India on Day 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's elegant centuries helped India dominate the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds.
The duo shared a 129-run partnership for the third wicket, taking India to a commanding position of 215/2 at tea on Day 1.
Post tea, Jaiswal departed before Rishabh Pant joined skipper Gill and the two have added another century-plus stand to help India score 359/3 at stumps.
Gill is unbeaten on 127 from 175 balls. Pant has scored 65*.
Information
Key details of the English bowlers
Chris Woakes went wicketless (0/89 from 19 overs). Brydon Carse managed 1/70 from 16 overs (5 maidens). Josh Tongue bowled 16 overs and clocked 0/75. Skipper Stokes claimed 2/43 from 13 overs. Spinner Bashir bowled 21 overs (0/66).