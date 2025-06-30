2nd Test, England vs India: Presenting key player battles

India will take on Ben Stokes 's England in the second match of the five-match series for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match will get underway on July 2 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Having lost the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, the visitors would be raring to turn around their fortunes. On this note, let's look at the key player battles that can be on display.

#1 Mohammed Siraj vs Ben Duckett Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested for the second match. Mohammed Siraj will have to lead India's pace attack in his absence. Though the pacer claimed just two wickets in the series opener, he troubled the England batters regularly. Siraj's battle with Ben Duckett in the initial overs would be enticing. The latter made a fourth-innings hundred in the opener. As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has smashed Siraj for 108 runs off 149 balls in Tests without being dismissed.

#2 Joe Root vs Prasidh Krishna Though Prasidh Krishna claimed five wickets in the Leeds Test, he clocked an economy of 6-plus in both innings. Joe Root, who has been a thorn in India's flesh, can give a hard time to Prasidh at Edgbaston. The veteran, who made a fourth-innings fifty in the opener, has racked up 920 runs at a stunning average of 70.76 at Edgbaston. Moreover, he averages 75.22 against India in home Tests.

#3 Rishabh Pant vs Shoaib Bashir Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored centuries in both innings of the first Test, will look to continue his golden run. He was particularly sensational against Shoaib Bashir, hitting the spinner for 95 runs in Leeds. The tally includes seven sixes. Bashir eventually managed to trap Pant in the third innings. Though Pant averages 48.14 against spin in England (Tests), the tally includes seven dismissals across 11 innings.