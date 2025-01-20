Chopra argued that Siraj's selection in the 15-member squad would have been more justified considering his consistent ODI performances.

He said, "In my opinion, Mohammed Siraj should have been a part of this team."

He added, "The team has two left-arm spinners and one off-spinner. You could have dropped one of the three. If you wished, you could have left out Ravindra Jadeja and kept Mohammed Siraj in his place."