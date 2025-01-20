Aakash Chopra questions Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from Champions Trophy squad
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has expressed his disappointment over Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's ICC Champions Trophy squad.
He feels Siraj's consistent One Day International (ODI) performances should have earned him a place over Ravindra Jadeja.
Chopra expressed his opinion on his YouTube channel, saying he felt Siraj would have been a more valuable asset to the team than Jadeja.
Squad selection
Chopra suggests Siraj over Jadeja for Champions Trophy
Chopra argued that Siraj's selection in the 15-member squad would have been more justified considering his consistent ODI performances.
He said, "In my opinion, Mohammed Siraj should have been a part of this team."
He added, "The team has two left-arm spinners and one off-spinner. You could have dropped one of the three. If you wished, you could have left out Ravindra Jadeja and kept Mohammed Siraj in his place."
Performance analysis
Chopra highlights Siraj's impressive ODI statistics
Chopra emphasized on Siraj's phenomenal ODI numbers since January 2022, saying he has played the most ODIs, bowled the most overs and maidens, and has the second-best economy after Jasprit Bumrah.
He also dismissed worries about Siraj's performance with the old ball, saying, "Someone was telling me that he is not as effective with the old ball... Mohammed Siraj has been better after the 26th over than some of the best 10 bowlers in the world."
Selection criticism
Sidhu echoes Chopra's sentiments on Siraj's exclusion
Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu also expressed his discontent over Siraj's exclusion from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Questioning the selection strategy, he said, "Going by India's squad for the Champions Trophy, looks like selectors have given importance to the all-rounders."
But he would have preferred a different approach with four seamers and three spinners in the team.
Selection defense
Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar defend selection decision
In the face of criticism, Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar defended their decision to leave out Siraj.
They hinted his utility with the ball is reduced without the new ball in hand.
"We are not sure if Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Hence, we wanted someone who can bowl with the new ball and the old one," Rohit explained.
Information
Siraj averages an impressive 24.04 in ODIs
In 44 ODI matches, Siraj has claimed 71 wickets at an impressive 24.04. He has two four-fers and a fifer with the best of 6/21. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 152 wickets from 89 matches in List A cricket at 23.18.