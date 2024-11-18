Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj made a remarkable debut in Australia, taking 13 wickets in three Tests, including a match-winning five-wicket haul in Brisbane.

How has Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj fared Down Under?

What's the story Pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj started his journey in international on India's 2020/21 tour Down Under. Siraj made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test before featuring in Sydney. He made a mark in India's record-breaking win in the final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane. Nearly four years later, Siraj must be raring to go for the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

13 wickets in three Tests Down Under

Siraj took 13 wickets from three Tests on his debut and only tour to Australia. He recorded five wickets in the MCG Test and returned two in Sydney's New Year's Test. His best performance came in Brisbane, where he took a match-winning five-wicket haul in the final innings. India later chased down a record 328 to win their first-ever Test in Brisbane.

The hero who rose from the ashes!

Siraj channeled his aggression in the right space even though the Australian crowd welcomed him with racial slurs. He starred with a maiden five-for as India won the Gabba fortress, clinching the series 2-1. Siraj finished the series with 13 scalps, most by an Indian on debut Test tour Down Under. He emerged as Indian cricket's 'Gully Boy'!

Story of Siraj's maiden Test call-up

In October 2020, Siraj earned his maiden Test call-up for the Australian tour. However, as Team India began preparations Down Under, Siraj lost his father to a brief illness. The dejected cricketer decided to stay back and fulfil his father's dream. He rightly converted his dejection into success as India went on to win the Boxing Day Test.

Siraj owns 80 Test wickets

Siraj became a household name following the 2020/21 Australian tour. The Indian pacer has featured in 31 Tests as of now. He is a vital member of India's pace trio, which also includes Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Siraj has snapped up 80 wickets at an average of 30.63 in the format. His tally includes three Test fifers.