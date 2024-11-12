Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian cricket team will face a challenging pitch at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, known for its extreme bounce and pace.

The pitch, similar to the renowned WACA pitch, is expected to favor Australia's fast bowlers.

This will be the fifth Test match at this venue, which can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators.

The first Test begins on November 22 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Perth pitch to offer pace and bounce in 1st Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:28 pm Nov 12, 202401:28 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team will have a challenging start in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Isaac McDonald, head curator of the stadium, has said that the pitch will provide a lot of pace and bounce. This test of fast-bowling conditions is a signature of cricket matches in this region. The first Test begins on November 22.

Preparation challenges

India's preparation and pitch characteristics

The Indian team, used to spin-friendly pitches back home, won't get the advantage of a practice match in Australia. They have instead chosen center-wicket practice at WACA. McDonald has said the pitch will reflect the extreme bounce and movement which has challenged teams in the past few years. The pitch was shifted onto Optus Stadium's playing field last month after months of preparation since September.

Pitch details

Optus Stadium pitch: A closer look

The pitch at Optus Stadium shares its local clay and grass species with the famous WACA pitch. This will be only the fifth Test hosted at this venue, which can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators. McDonald has said that the pitch will have about 10mm of live grass to increase speed and challenge batsmen while favoring Australia's pace attack.

Expectations

McDonald's expectations and India's response

McDonald expects the pitch to offer "really good pace, really good bounce, and really good carry." He recalls last year's Test against Pakistan where the pitch deteriorated significantly during the match, resulting in unpredictable bounce and low skidding deliveries. McDonald anticipates that both teams' fast-bowling units will try to exploit these conditions in the upcoming match.