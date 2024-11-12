Perth pitch to offer pace and bounce in 1st Test
The Indian cricket team will have a challenging start in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Isaac McDonald, head curator of the stadium, has said that the pitch will provide a lot of pace and bounce. This test of fast-bowling conditions is a signature of cricket matches in this region. The first Test begins on November 22.
India's preparation and pitch characteristics
The Indian team, used to spin-friendly pitches back home, won't get the advantage of a practice match in Australia. They have instead chosen center-wicket practice at WACA. McDonald has said the pitch will reflect the extreme bounce and movement which has challenged teams in the past few years. The pitch was shifted onto Optus Stadium's playing field last month after months of preparation since September.
Optus Stadium pitch: A closer look
The pitch at Optus Stadium shares its local clay and grass species with the famous WACA pitch. This will be only the fifth Test hosted at this venue, which can accommodate up to 60,000 spectators. McDonald has said that the pitch will have about 10mm of live grass to increase speed and challenge batsmen while favoring Australia's pace attack.
McDonald's expectations and India's response
McDonald expects the pitch to offer "really good pace, really good bounce, and really good carry." He recalls last year's Test against Pakistan where the pitch deteriorated significantly during the match, resulting in unpredictable bounce and low skidding deliveries. McDonald anticipates that both teams' fast-bowling units will try to exploit these conditions in the upcoming match.