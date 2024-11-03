Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket team has announced its lineup for the first ODI against Australia, with Babar Azam returning and Saim Ayub making his debut.

The team's bowling attack includes Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain, who is playing his first international game since 2023.

The series is crucial for Pakistan's preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Mohammad Rizwan, the team's captain, acknowledges the honor and challenge of his role.

Pakistan name XI for 1st ODI against Australia, Babar returns

Nov 03, 2024

What's the story Pakistan has announced its playing XI for the first One Day International (ODI) against Australia, scheduled to be played on November 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This match will be the first of Mohammad Rizwan as white-ball captain after Babar Azam's resignation. The newly constituted selection committee has taken some bold calls on the touring squad.

Squad changes

Debutants and returning players in Pakistan's squad

The playing XI features Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub as openers. Babar Azam returns after being dropped from the Test side during the home series against England. Rizwan, who has been a consistent performer at No.4, will keep his place as captain. Kamran Ghulam has been included to bolster the middle-order while Muhammad Irfan Khan is in line for his debut game.

Bowling lineup

Pakistan's bowling attack and upcoming challenges

The team's bowling attack includes Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain. This will be Hasnain's first international appearance since early 2023 after being suspended for illegal bowling action in 2022. The series against Australia is important for Pakistan as it marks the start of their preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted on home soil.

Captain's perspective

Rizwan's statement on his new role as captain

Rizwan also opened up about his new role as captain in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket. He said, "It's a challenge for me. On one hand it is an honor and on other hand it's challenging." The three-match ODI series against Australia will be followed by three T20Is, starting from November 14 onwards.

Information

Here is Pakistan XI

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman (vice-captain), Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicket-keeper)Mohammad Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Hasnain.