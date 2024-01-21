Matt Henry gets to 150 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats

Matt Henry gets to 150 wickets in T20 cricket: Stats

Henry has raced to 20 T20I wickets.

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket. The right-arm fast bowler accomplished the milestone against Pakistan in the fifth and final T20I in Christchurch. His 2/30 in four overs restricted the visitors to 134/8 while batting first. However, the host faltered later and lost the duel by 42 runs. Here are further details.

A fine spell from Henry

Henry opened his account by dismissing the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan for 38 in the 14th over. Rizwan's departure ignited a collapse as Pakistan went from 88/2 to 134/8. Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi (1) was his other victim in the game. Meanwhile, Henry finished the series with five wickets in four games at an economy of 8.80.

150 T20 scalps for Henry

Having played 129 T20 matches, Henry has raced to 151 T20 wickets at 24.38. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls with 4/24 being his best figures. In T20Is, he has completed 20 wickets in 17 games at an average of 24.80. His economy rate in the format reads 8.13. Versus Pakistan, he has raced to 13 T20I scalps at 22.38.

How did the game pan out?

Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman (33) batted well as Pakistan were well placed at 88/2 at one stage. However, some brilliant bowling from the home team meant the visitors were restricted to 134/8. In reply, NZ never got going as Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) were the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. NZ were folded for 92 in just 17.2 overs