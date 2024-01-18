Shamar Joseph scripts records with fifer on Test debut: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Jan 18, 202411:11 am

Shamar earlier scored a valiant 36 while batting at number 11 (Source: X/@ICC).

Shamar Joseph's dream Test debut continues as he claimed a fifer against Australia in the opening game at the Adelaide Oval. The West Indies pacer took wickets across different phases to finish with 5/94 in 20 overs. Earlier, he scored a valiant 36 while batting at number 11. Notably, Shamar had played just five First-Class games before making his debut. Here are his stats.

Stunning spell from Shamar

Shamar was introduced in the ninth over as he scripted history by dismissing Steve Smith (12) with his first ball in international cricket. It was a good-length delivery. He then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (10) as the Aussies finished the first day at 59 /2. Cameron Green (14), Mitchell Starc (10), and Nathan Lyon (24) were his victims on Day 2 as Australia posted 283.

Do you know?

Shamar became the second WI bowler to claim a wicket with his first delivery in Test cricket. He has joined former left-arm spinner Tyrell Johnson, who accomplished the milestone against England at The Oval in 1939. Overall, he became the 23rd bowler to get this mark. Meanwhile, Shamar became the 11th WI bowler to claim a fifer on Test debut.

Shamar also accomplishes these feats

Meanwhile, Shamar has become the first WI bowler to claim a Test debut fifer in Australia. Overall, the 24-year-old became just the 10th visiting bowler to take five or more wickets on his Test debut Down Under. Pakistan's Aamer Jamal, who claimed 6/111 in Adelaide last month, is the only other visiting bowler to accomplish this milestone in the 21st century.

A handy 36 from Shamar

With the help of three boundaries and a maximum, Shamar scored a valiant 41-ball 36. His 55-run stand alongside Kemar Roach (17) was stupendous as the visitors finished at 188 while batting first. Shamar's 36 is now the second-highest Test score by a number-11 WI batter in Australia. Only Ravi Rampaul (40* in Adelaide, 2009) is ahead of him in this regard.

Just five FC games before debut

As mentioned, the young pacer had played just five First-Class games before making his debut. He returned with 21 wickets in those matches at an impressive average of 21.80. The tally includes two fifers. His 36 is now his highest score in red-ball cricket. While he also owns two wickets in as many List A games, Shamar has gone wicket-less in two T20 matches.