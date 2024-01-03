Sydney Test: Mohammad Rizwan slams fiery 88 against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:25 am Jan 03, 202410:25 am

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan smoked a blistering half-century in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney. It was indeed an innings of character from the batter as his side suffered a top-order collapse while batting first. He played with remarkable intent and scored 88 off 103 balls (10 fours, 2 sixes). Rizwan missed out on his second Test ton against the Aussies.

An aggressive knock from Rizwan

Rizwan, who was benched in the series opener, arrived at number six as Pakistan were reduced to 47/4 while batting first. He eventually found a potent partner in Agha Salman as the duo added 94 runs for the sixth wicket. Unfazed by the Aussie pacers, Rizwan backed his attacking game and scored runs all over the park. Pat Cummins eventually dismissed him.

A look at his Test stats

Rizwan, who lost his place to Sarfaraz Ahmed in December 2022, has now raced to 1,588 runs in 30 Tests, averaging 40.71. Overall, this was his ninth Test fifty as the tally also includes two tons. Besides Australia, he owns a Test hundred against South Africa. During the course, Rizwan also raced past 1,500 (1,525) Test runs as a designated keeper.

His numbers against Australia

Against Australia, he has raced to 482 runs across seven Tests at 48.20. The tally includes two fifties and a ton. In the 2019 Test tour of Australia, he played a 95-run knock in the Brisbane Test. He smoked a fourth-innings 104* against the Aussies in the 2022 Karachi Test. He does not own 350 or more Test runs against any other side.