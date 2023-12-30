Ellyse Perry clocks her 34th WODI fifty: Key stats

Dec 30, 2023

Perry has raced to 3,836 runs at 51.83 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian women's cricket team star all-rounder Ellyse Perry hammered a 50-run knock in the second ODI encounter versus India Women at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Perry came in when the Aussies were 40/1. She shared a solid 77-run stand alongside Phoebe Litchfield for the second wicket. Perry was dismissed by Deepti Sharma in the 24th over. Here are the key stats.

Perry shines with the bat for Australia Women

Perry, who slammed a match-winning 75 in the previous encounter, was in her element. She was the aggressor in the 77-run partnership alongside Litchfield, who faced 98 balls for her 63. Perry was instrumental and made things look easy on a difficult track. Deepti's slow-length ball saw Perry give the charge only to be caught by Shreyanka Patil.

Sixth WODI fifty versus India Women

Playing her 140th match (113 innings), Perry scored a 47-ball 50. She smashed five fours and a six. Notably, Perry has raced to 3,836 runs at 51.83. She registered her 34th fifty (100s: 2). Perry has raced to 596 runs versus INDW at 42.57. She hit her sixth fifty against INDW. Perry averages 51.48 in away matches. She owns 1,699 runs (50s: 16).