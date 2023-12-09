India vs England, 2nd WT20I: Weather and pitch reports

1/5

Sports 2 min read

India vs England, 2nd WT20I: Weather and pitch reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:36 am Dec 09, 202309:36 am

England are 1-0 ahead in the series (Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team will fight for redemption in the second WT20I of the three-match series against England. It's a do-or-die game for Harmanpreet Kaur's team as they will be required to unleash their A-game. Meanwhile, the Brits would be high on confidence after displaying a comprehensive show in the opener. Here we look at the pitch and weather reports.

2/5

A look at the track conditions

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on December 9 (7:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is also some assistance for the pacers with the new ball. The series opener also took place at this venue as bowlers had a hard time.

3/5

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with no chances of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a partly cloudy day as the conditions would assist the fast bowlers. The temperature would hover around 24-33 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 60%. Hence, dew can play a part in the latter stages of the game.

4/5

A look at the stadium stats

Chasing teams have won 105 of the 181 T20 matches played here (excluding Super Over games). 8.3 is the average run rate for teams batting first here. Notably, the series opener marked the maiden WT20I assignment for both teams at this venue. The West Indies versus New Zealand game in the 2016 ICC Women's T20 World Cup is the only other WT20I played here.

5/5

What can be the Playing XIs?

India Women (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque. England Women (Probable XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur.