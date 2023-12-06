SA vs IND, T20I series: Here is the statistical preview

By Parth Dhall 08:16 pm Dec 06, 202308:16 pm

India and SA will clash in a three-T20I series (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India have embarked on their month-long tour of South Africa, which includes bilateral series across formats. The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, with the Kingsmead in Durban hosting the opener. Gqeberha and Johannesburg will host the next two games. India won their last bilateral T20I series in South Africa in 2018. Here, we decode India's T20I record in South Africa.

Here is the head-to-head record

India and South Africa have locked horns in 24 T20Is as of now, with the former winning 13 of them. While the Proteas have won 10 games, one of these was abandoned. Interestingly, SA lead the head-to-head series 6-5 in India. SA have won only one bilateral T20I series against India. They routed India 2-0 in the 2015/16 series.

India's T20I record in SA

India have won nine out of 13 T20Is in SA. While the Men in Blue have lost thrice, one match was abandoned. India and SA have clashed in only one T20I series comprising over one match in the African nation. India won that series in 2018 by a 2-1 margin. They won the one-off T20Is in 2006 and 2011, while SA won in 2012.

India's T20I squad for SA series

India's T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa's T20I squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st, 2nd T20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st, 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

India: Key milestones on offer

Suryakumar, who will lead India, is 15 shy of completing 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. If he does so in the series opener, he will be the joint-fastest Indian with this feat, with Virat Kohli (56 innings). Jadeja can be the second Indian with the double of 500 runs and 50 wickets in T20Is. He requires 43 runs for the same.

SA: Key milestones on offer

Miller requires two more to complete 50 fifty-plus scores in T20 cricket. Shamsi could become the first Proteas bowler with 80 or more wickets in T20I cricket. Ngidi (60), currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for SA in the format, could go past Imran Tahir (61) and Dale Steyn (64) to own the second spot. Phehlukwayo is five short of completing 50 T20I wickets.

A look at notable numbers

Miller and Quinton de Kock are the only two Proteas batters with over 300 runs against India in T20Is. The former has a strike rate of 161.96 in this regard. Meanwhile, Klaasen strikes at 166.66 against the Men in Blue in T20Is. India's Ishan strikes at 150.36 against the Proteas in T20Is. SKY averages 62.33 against SA in the format.