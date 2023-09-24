Suryakumar Yadav slams third-fastest ODI fifty for India: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 24, 2023 | 07:44 pm 2 min read

SKY slammed a match-winning fifty in the series opener as well (Source: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav seems to have finally cracked the code in ODI cricket as he smoked a brilliant half-century in the second ODI against Australia in Indore. He scored an unbeaten 72 off 37 balls, a knock laced with six boundaries and as many sixes. Notably, SKY recorded the third-fastest ODI fifty by an Indian. Here we look at his stats.

SKY torments Aussie bowlers

Centuries from Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) laid India a solid foundation. SKY, who arrived at number six, took some time to settle his feet. However, he broke the shackles with four successive sixes in an over off Cameron Green. He did not look back thereafter. His fireworks meant India added 103 runs in their final 10 overs and finished at 399/5.

Third-fastest fifty for India

SKY reached his fifty off just 24 balls, recording the third-fastest ODI half-century by an Indian batter. While the fastest fifty is by Ajit Agarkar (21 balls against Zimbabwe, 2000), Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh follow the suit with 22-ball fifties.

Suryakumar was battling poor form

Before this series, Suryakumar's last ODI fifty came in February 2022 against West Indies. Suryarkumar averaged just 15.33 from February 9, 2022 to September 15 this year. The right-handed batter recorded three consecutive ODI ducks against the Aussies earlier this year. Suryakumar scored just 276 runs from 21 ODI innings. SKY roared back to form with a 49-ball 50 in the series opener.

A look at his numbers

SKY, who made his ODI debut in July 2021, has played 25 games in the format so far. He has accumulated 659 runs at 28.65 (SR: 105.60). The tally includes four fifties with the 72* against Australia being his highest score. His T20I numbers are way better, with 1,841 runs at 46.02 (SR: 172.70). He boasts 15 fifties and three T20I hundreds.

