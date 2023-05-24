Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator, LSG vs MI: Pitch report (Chepauk Stadium)

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 24, 2023, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host Eliminator on May 24 from 7:30pm IST

Lucknow Super Giants take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator. LSG finished third in the 10-team table with 17 points. MI had to rely on the Royal Challengers Bangalore to lose their final league game after having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad to get to 16 points. Ahead of a cracking contest between two top sides, we present the pitch report.

How will the pitch behave?

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host Eliminator on May 24 from 7:30pm IST. We have seen the pitch get easier for batting this season, so one can expect a good-scoring game. Spinners will also get some assistance as the game goes on. Chasing teams have won four out of 8 matches at this venue in IPL 2023. CSK beat GT in the Qualifier here.

A look at the stadium stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, 43 out of 75 matches at this venue in the IPL have ended in the favor of teams batting first. 8.16 reads the average run rate batting first here in the IPL. CSK own the highest team total here - 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. RCB have the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

Suryakumar Yadav owns a strike rate of 127.75 at Chepauk

In 14 games here, MI skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 353 runs at 27.15. He has hit two fifties and carries a strike rate of 124.29. Suryakumar Yadav has managed 267 runs at this venue in eight innings. Although his average reads 38.14, his strike rate is 127.75. LSG opener Quinton de Kock has struggled here, scoring 74 runs at 10.57.

Key bowling numbers

In eight games at the Chepauk, MI's Piyush Chawla has claimed 11 scalps at 22.09. His best performance reads 2/20. Meanwhile, fellow veteran spinner Amit Mishra of LSG owns 11 scalps here as well from eight games at 16.63.