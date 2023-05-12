Sports

Jason Behrendorff completes 150 wickets in T20 cricket: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 09:48 pm 2 min read

Behrendorff has over 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL season

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm seamer unlocked the achievement, playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Gujarat Titans. Behrendorff dismissed GT skipper Hardik Pandya to complete his 150th T20 scalp. He has over 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL season. Here are the key stats.

Behrendorff has over 100 wickets in BBL

Earlier this year, Behrendorff became the seventh player in Big Bash League (BBL) history to claim 100 scalps. Behrendorff achieved the milestone, claiming 3/21 for Perth Scorchers against Brisbane Heat. Behrendorff is only behind Sean Abbott (154), Andrew Tye (144), Kane Richardson (129), B Dwarshuis (117), Adam Zampa (114), and B Laughlin (111) in terms of BBL wickets.

A look at his T20 stats

Behrendorff made his T20 debut during the 2012/13 BBL season for Perth Scorchers against Melbourne Renegades. In a career spanning over a decade, the Australian seamer has featured in 127 T20 encounters. As of now, he averages 22.20 and has an economy rate of 7.44. The tally includes a couple of four-wicket hauls, with his best figures being 4/21.

His journey in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed Behrendorff in the IPL 2022 auction for his base price of Rs. 75 lakh. He was traded to Mumbai Indians following the season. Behrendorff has taken 17 wickets in the IPL so far, 12 of which have come this season.

Behrendorff made his international debut in 2017

Behrendorff made his international debut for Australia against India in October 2017. As of now, he has scalped seven wickets from nine T20Is at an average of 26.71 and economy rate of 8.50.