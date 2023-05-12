Sports

Suryakumar Yadav becomes MI's first IPL centurion since 2014: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 09:53 pm 2 min read

SKY has the third-highest individual score for MI in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A scintillating knock from Suryakumar Yadav powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in the 57th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. Suryakumar smashed his maiden IPL century, driving the five-time champions past 200. SKY has become the first IPL centurion for MI in nine years. Here are the key stats.

An explosive knock from SKY

Once again, MI rode on an explosive knock from Suryakumar. He smashed his maiden century in the IPL. SKY reached the mark on the final ball of the innings. Interestingly, he had touched the 50-run mark in the 17th over with a four off Rashid Khan. SKY finally smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls (11 fours and 6 sixes).

SKY joins an elite list

As stated, SKY has become MI's first centurion in the IPL in nine years. Lendl Simmons scored the last IPL ton for MI in 2014 (100* v KXIP). Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma have also scored tons for MI.

Third-highest individual score for MI in IPL

Suryakumar now has the third-highest individual score for MI in the IPL. He broke the record of Master Blaster Tendulkar, who smashed 100* against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Jayasuriya (114* vs Chennai Super Kings in 2008, Mumbai) and Rohit (109* vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, Kolkata) top this tally for MI.

A look at other notable numbers

Suryakumar has become the first player to score a century against GT in the IPL. Before this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) was the only player to touch the 90-run mark against the Titans in the tournament (92 in IPL 2023). SKY's exploits helped MI become the first team to register five 200-plus totals in an IPL season.

A terrific turnaround for SKY

It has been a terrific turnaround for SKY in the ongoing season. He now has five 50+ scores in his last seven innings - 57(26), 23(12), 55(29), 66(31), 26(22), 83(35), and 103*(49). SKY now has 479 runs in IPL 2023.

