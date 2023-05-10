Sports

IPL 2023, Mitchell Marsh claims 3/18 versus CSK: Stats

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh bowled an excellent spell to finish with 3/18 from three overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh bowled an excellent spell to finish with 3/18 from three overs in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the Chepauk. Delhi Capitals restricted Chennai Super Kings to 167/8 in 20 overs on a slow surface. Just when CSK looked like getting close to 175, Marsh claimed two crucial scalps in the 20th over.

Marsh was introduced in the 13th over by DC skipper David Warner and he conceded six runs. In his next over, Marsh got the key wicket of Shivam Dube, who played an entertaining 12-ball 25. Marsh was then handed the final over and he started by conceding a four before getting Ravindra Jadeja. A slower ball saw MS Dhoni hold out next.

Playing his eighth match in IPL 2023, Marsh now has 12 wickets under his belt at an impressive 12.41. He has an economy rate of 7.77. In 37 IPL games, Marsh has managed 36 scalps now. For the first time, he has 10-plus scalps in a season. Overall in the 20-over format, Marsh has bagged 82 scalps so far.