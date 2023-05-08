Sports

WTC final: Ishan Kishan named as KL Rahul's replacement

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 05:58 pm 1 min read

Ishan Kishan is yet to make his Test debut for India (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was named as the injury replacement for KL Rahul in India's 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship finals against Australia at the Oval, starting next month. Rahul's injury was a big setback for the Men in Blue, but the selectors have shown their trust in the youngster from Jharkhand, who has been in India's white-ball setup.

Kishan joins India's 15-member WTC final squad

Kishan is yet to make his Test debut for Team India. He was called up to the Indian team during the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia earlier this year. While he did not make his debut, he was surely in the mix. Therefore, when Rahul picked up a thigh injury, the BCCI's first option for replacement was the southpaw.

A look at his overall numbers

Kishan, who has represented Jharkhand and also India A, has a decent First Class record. The 24-year-old has amassed 2,985 in 48 matches at 38.76. He has accounted for 99 catches and 11 stumpings in his FC career. In IPL 2023, Kishan has slammed 293 runs in 10 matches at an average of 29.30. He is the joint-highest runscorer for MI alongside Suryakumar Yadav.