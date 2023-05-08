Sports

Ishan Kishan vs Mohammed Siraj in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 08, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Siraj dismissed Kishan in the previous match this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will cross swords against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on May 9 (7:30pm). It will be a crucial match as both teams are equal on points and will look to leapfrog one another. Amidst this chaos, Ishan Kishan's duel against Mohammed Siraj will be a fascinating spectacle for the fans. Here's more.

Siraj has dismissed Kishan twice

Kishan is known for intent in the powerplay overs, while Siraj has also improved in recent years. The duo has clashed in five IPL innings, and Siraj has dismissed Kishan twice. The MI wicketkeeper batter could only manage a strike rate of 117.24 against him, proving his struggle. Kishan managed 13-ball 10 against RCB earlier this season and was dismissed by Siraj.

A look at their numbers in PP this season

Siraj has bowled brilliantly in the powerplay for RCB this season. He has scalped eight wickets, the second-highest in this regard. He also owns an economy of 6.18 in this phase. He is only behind Mohammed Shami's tally of 12 wickets. Meanwhile, Kishan has slammed 202 runs in the Powerplay this season at 67.33. He owns a strike rate of 140.27 (3 dismissals).

How has Siraj fared against left-handed batters?

Siraj has shown exponential growth in the shortest format of the game. But his numbers against left-handed batters need improvement. He has scalped 30 wickets against left-handed batters in 68 IPL innings. His economy of 8.30 is also on the higher side against the lefties. Meanwhile, Kishan has slammed 1,267 runs against pacers in the IPL at 29.46 (43 dismissals in 76 innings).

Kishan has smoked 273 runs against RCB

Kishan has blown hot and cold against RCB as he has slammed 273 runs in 11 IPL innings at a strike rate of 145.98. He has registered a single 50 against them. Meanwhile, Siraj has scalped nine wickets against MI in 10 IPL matches.

A look at their overall numbers

Kishan made his debut in 16 and has raced to 2,163 runs in 85 IPL appearances at 29.23. In IPL 2023, he has amassed 293 runs in 10 matches (50s: 2). Mohammed Siraj has scalped 74 wickets in 75 IPL clashes at 30.21. His best figures of 4/21 came against PBKS earlier this season. He has picked 15 wickets in 10 matches this season.