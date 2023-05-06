Sports

IPL 2023, Chennai trounce Mumbai at home: Key stats

May 06, 2023

Chennai Super Kings trounced Mumbai Indians in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings trounced Mumbai Indians in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday at the Chepauk Stadium. MI, who were asked to bat, managed a paltry 139/8 in 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera was the top scorer with 64. Matheesha Pathirana claimed 3/15. In response, CSK (140/4) chased down MI's score to bag three vital points.

MI suffer against CSK

MI were off to a horrific start, being reduced to 14/3 in the third over. Surykamar Yadav and Wadherea resurrected MI's innings with a valuable stand. Another 50-plus stand was added between Wadhera and Tristan Stubbs. However, MI lost control at the death to manage 139. In response, CSK got off to a flier before chasing MI's score with relative ease.

Rohit Sharma records the most ducks in IPL history

Rohit Sharma has scripted an unwanted record in the IPL. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit was dismissed for a duck. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit now owns 16 ducks in IPL. He was tied alongside Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, and Dinesh Karthik (15 each). Rohit also recorded a second successive duck in IPL 2023, scoring 0 against Punjab Kings on May 3.

Nehal Wadhera smokes his maiden IPL half-century

Mumbai Indians youngster Wadhera scored a valuable 64-run knock, slamming eight fours and a six. The southpaw steaded MI's ship and stitched a brilliant 55-run stand with Suryakumar and another 54 runs along with Stubbs. Playing his eighth IPL match, the 22-year-old has scored 131 runs at an average of 26.20. He owns a decent strike rate of 145.55.

Matheesha Pathirana claims 3/15

Pathirana dismissed Wadhera, Stubbs, and Arshad Khan. As per ESPNcricinfo, Pathirana has been superb in the death overs this season. Overs: 16.2, conceded: 123, wickets: 10, economy: 7.53, and dot balls: 45. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the death overs. In nine IPL games, he owns 12 scalps at 21.67. Pathirana has 17 T20 scalps, claiming his best figures and a maiden three-fer.

Key numbers for Gaikwad and Conway

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered a brisk 30-run knock, smacking four fours and two sixes. He now has 384 runs in 11 IPL games this season at 42.66. Overall, he has raced to 1,591 runs at 38.80. Fellow opener Devon Conway (44) became the first CSK batter to score 450-plus runs in IPL 2023. He has 458 runs at 65.43.

Chawla races to 174 IPL scalps

Piyush Chawla claimed 2/25 from his four overs. He now has 174 wickets in the IPL at 20.16. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, steering clear of Amit Mishra (172). In IPL 2023, Chawla owns 17 scalps in 10 games this season.