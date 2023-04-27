Sports

Ravindra Jadeja becomes eighth Indian to play 300 T20 matches

Ravindra Jadeja becomes eighth Indian to play 300 T20 matches

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 27, 2023, 07:20 pm 2 min read

Jadeja has been with CSK since 2012

Ravindra Jadeja is set to feature in his 300th T20 match as Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Jadeja has become just the eighth Indian player to complete as many matches in the shortest format. He will also play his 150th IPL match for CSK.

Why does this story matter?

Jadeja has been a mainstay all-rounder for CSK after moving from RR, the inaugural IPL champions.

Over the years, Jadeja has contributed to several victories of both CSK and Team India in T20 cricket.

The premier all-rounder even tried his hands at captaincy last season but aborted eventually.

And now, Jadeja has accomplished a historic milestone of playing 200 T20 games.

Jadeja joins an elite list

As stated, Jadeja is just the eighth Indian player to complete 200 matches in the shortest format. Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and R Ashwin are on this list.

A look at his T20 career

Jadeja made his T20 debut in April 2007 for Saurashtra against Maharashtra in the Inter-State Twenty-20 Tournament. A year later, he bagged a contract with RR, who went on to become the champions of the inaugural IPL season. As of now, Jadeja has snapped up 204 wickets at an average of 30.11 in T20 cricket. He also owns 3,226 at 25.40 with the bat.

150 IPL matches for CSK

Out of 300, Jadeja has played 150 encounters for CSK alone in the IPL. Only Dhoni (212*) and Raina (176) have featured for the Super Kings more than Jadeja in the tournament. Dwayne Bravo is the only player with over 100 IPL matches for CSK. Jadeja has won was a part of CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.

Over 2,000 runs and 100 wickets for Jadeja

As many as 115 of Jadeja's 204 T20 wickets have come in the IPL. He is one of only two men to have taken over 100 wickets for CSK in the tournament, the other being Bravo. Jadeja is the only player to score 2,000-plus runs and pick 100-plus wickets in the IPL. He has slammed 2,559 runs besides faring well with the ball.