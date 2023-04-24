Sports

Rohit Sharma vs Rashid Khan in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 24, 2023, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Rashid has dismissed Rohit thrice (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will return to Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host Mumbai Indians in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday (April 25). Both teams have played six games so far. While GT have four wins, MI have prevailed thrice. MI skipper Rohit Sharma's battle with Rashid Khan can be enticing in the contest. Here we decode their rivalry.

Rashid's dominance against Rohit

In the IPL, Rashid has dismissed Rohit as many as three times in just five meetings. He too has kept the veteran opener at bay, conceding just 23 runs off 21 balls. Notably, Rohit has had struggles versus leg-spinners in the 20-over format. The bowler to dismiss him the most times in IPL also happens to be a leggie - Amit Mishra (7 times).

Decoding Rohit's struggles versus leggies

Overall in IPL, Rohit has fallen prey to leggies 28 times in 105 meetings. He has accumulated 725 runs off 629 deliveries against these wrist-spinners, striking at a paltry rate of 115.26. GT skipper Hardik Pandya has many reasons to unleash Rashid early on as Rohit has been dismissed seven times by leggies in the Powerplay in 21 IPL meetings.

Rashid's numbers against Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, Rashid has done well against MI in the past, having scalped 12 wickets in 11 games. His economy rate against the five-time champions is just 5.75. Rashid, who mostly operates in the middle and death overs, has fared decently within the field restrictions. In the IPL, he has taken 10 wickets in Powerplay in 31 innings (ER: 7.87).

A look at their overall numbers

The fourth-highest run-getter in IPL, Rohit has raced to 6,058 runs in 233 appearances at an average of 30.29 (SR: 130.22). He has blown hot and cold this season, having accumulated 179 runs at 29.83. Meanwhile, Rashid currently owns 124 wickets in 98 games at a stellar economy of 6.49. In IPL 2023, he has snapped 12 wickets in just six outings (ER: 8.29).

